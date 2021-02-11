MONTGOMERY, Ala. --In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic that has affected every long-term care facility in Alabama, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is taking measures to control pathogens inside the state’s veterans homes by installing needlepoint bi-polar ionization systems.

The ionization system is intended to reduce airborne pathogens when added to HVAC systems.

It works as an air cleaning system that uses ions to disrupt surface proteins of viruses and bacteria they encounter, rendering them inactive and unable to spread. This, in turn, reduces the volume of infectious pathogens such as airborne mold, bacteria, allergens, and viruses.

The system is an active process that provides continuous disinfection and air filtration efficiency without introducing harmful products into the ventilation system.

According to the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs, studies show a 99.4% reduction rate on COVID-19 surface strain within 30 minutes when using the bi-polar ionization machines.

The homes are combating the COVID-19 virus by not only installing the ionization systems, but by continuing to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff as part of a statewide vaccine rollout plan.

The ADVA operates four state veterans homes located in Alexander City, Bay Minette, Huntsville and Pell City that provide long-term care for Alabama veterans.