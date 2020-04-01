Alabama surpasses 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Less than twelve hours after passing the grim milestone of 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Alabama has now surpassed 1,100 cases.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, the state is reporting 1,105 confirmed cases.

There are 28 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 17 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.

There are 57 cases and two deaths in Mobile County, 23 cases in Baldwin County, three cases and one death in Washington County, two cases in Clarke County, three cases in Monroe County, and one case each in Escambia and Conecuh counties.