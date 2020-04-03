Alabama surpasses 1,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 3, the state is reporting 1,3150 cases.

There are 34 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 21 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.

There are 69 cases and three deaths in Mobile County, 25 cases in Baldwin County, three cases and one death in Washington County, two cases in Clarke County, three cases in Monroe County, two cases in Escambia County, and one case in Conecuh County.