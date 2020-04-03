Alabama surpasses 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 3, the state is reporting 1,515 cases.

There are 38 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 21 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.

There are 103 cases and five deaths in Mobile County, 28 cases in Baldwin .