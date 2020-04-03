Alabama surpasses 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 3, the state is reporting 1,515 cases.
There are 38 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 21 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19.
There are 103 cases and five deaths in Mobile County, 28 cases in Baldwin .
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order for residents during a press…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Along with a stay at home order, a curfew is now in place for Mobile.
President Donald Trump says his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face ma…
MPD officer tests positive for COVID-19; other first responders test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber released the latest information on first responde…
Coronavirus cases in the United States have surpassed 260,000 with more than 6,800 deaths.
Today, Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris issued a public health or…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Last week was a brutal one for Alabama workers.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You may have noticed our workflow is a bit different at FOX 10.
The number of screening sites has expanded in the last couple of weeks.
Many people have different questions about COVID-19, its effects, and precautions to take.
Mobile County health officials on Friday reported the fourth death from COVID-19 in the county.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - (April 3, 2020) -- USA Health will open its COVID-19 appointment-only …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As the novel coronavirus has spread across Alabama, gun sales have sky…
Walmart, like Target, will now limit the number of shoppers in its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Walmart will begin limiting the number of shoppers in its stores at a time to help stop the …
The White House will give rapid Covid-19 tests to anyone who will come in close proximity wi…
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from t…
In an effort to help with social distancing, Target officials have announced they will start…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties t…
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previousl…
(6) comments
My name is Mark Leaver. I live in Mobile Al. A week ago.
I have offered to help a friend in Arizona by contacting all the news stations in Al.
no one replied...
I totally agree johns60 and yet it seems that people refuse to stay home. It is a bit frustrating.
It's not that people are refusing to stay home, in my case, 400 people are forced to work. I'm an engineer at one of the automotive plants in Alabama, and even though Hyundai said they "shut down" they're still running their engine shop which employees 100s of people. They're running their engine shop to supply KIA in GA. Due to this fact, it's forcing several dozens of different supplier companies to work which amounts to be SEVERAL THOUSAND people. That is the biggest issue in my opinion. Due to the Korean automotive plants, there is no way to stop it from spreading. It is putting everyone in danger at work and their homes. I've reached out to several news companies about it along with alabama public health department but I am not getting any response. This Virus will never end.
Exactly. I work for a /major/ supplier for Honda in Alabama. Honda is "shutdown" (haha.. yeah..) but plans on reopening this coming tuesday (3/31). A local or State level order would probably be required to prevent it.
My company has shut all lines down and is doing inventory right now with a skeleton crew. But we are in lockstep with Honda. So if they re-open, we will too.
It's BS.
I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.
I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.
I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.
