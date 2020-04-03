Alabama surpasses 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Nearly 11,000 Alabamians have bee tested as of Saturday night.

There are 44 reported deaths from the virus, but the Alabama Department of Public Health said only 26 of those deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19. ADPH reports that over 200 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus.

While Jefferson County leads the state with 323 confirmed cases after over 2,200 tests were administered, they have yet to report a death from the illness. They have nine reported deaths that have not been confirmed to be related to the virus.

Mobile County and Chambers County are each reporting five deaths from the illness.

There are 114 cases and five deaths in Mobile County, 29 cases in Baldwin .