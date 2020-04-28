Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Tuesday that state’s coronavirus-triggered clamp will begin to loosen Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Montgomery, the governor revealed her long-awaited plans for guiding the state back to normal. But she warned it will be a slow process.

Ivey said the state had avoided the catastrophic overcrowding of hospitals that some had predicted and had slowed the spread of the deadly virus.

“We have seen stabilization, a leveling off if you will in the amount of cases,” she said.

Ivey warned, however that, “The threat of COVID-19 is not over.”

Under the terms of Ivey’s revised order, beginning Thursday at 5 p.m.:

All retail businesses will be allowed to reopen, with 50 percent occupancy.





The state’s beaches can open with proper “social distancing” rules.

All non-work gatherings of 10 or more will be banned, as well as any gathering that cannot ensure people keep 6 feet away from one another.

Vulnerable people will be encouraged to continue to avoid public interactions.

People will be encouraged to wear face coverings when outside of their homes.

Ivey acknowledged that businesses could face difficulty restarting operations that have been shuttered for weeks.

“Reopening Alabama’s economy is certainly not as simple as flipping a switch or snapping your fingers,” she said.

Ivey’s modified order for now leaves out restaurants, gyms, barbershops and other personal-service businesses where maintaining distance between staff and customers is difficult or impossible.

Ivey said she would be working with the Alabama Cosmetology Board, the state Restaurant Association and other groups to determine when restrictions can be lifted.

“We know that what we are announcing today will please some and will make others frustrated that we’re not going further at this time,” she said.

“We must reopen in a way that will not inadvertently facilitate an out outbreak of this virus. … “It is not yet safe and wise to gather in person,” he said.

Alabama was among the last states to impose a “stay-at-home” order, although a handful of states never did. Alabama’s order, which took effect March 28, closed certain non-essential businesses, banned most public gatherings and took other steps designed to “flatten the curve” and prevent hospitals from getting overrun with COVID-19 patients.

The move came after the governor already had closed the state’s public schools and made other recommendations.

Exactly a week ago, Ivey said she would not lift her order earlier than its April 30 expiration date. But she has been under increasing pressure from some leaders in her own Republican Party and increasingly desperate business owners and workers.

Almost 400,000 workers have filed from unemployment since March 16, and the number likely will grow.

Before the governor even spoke, the Baldwin County Commission on Tuesday laid out a plan for a phased reopening of county-owned facilities beginning this coming Monday.

Dr. Rachael Lee, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said Monday that there are positive signs in the numbers, but she emphasized the need for more testing to track and contain the virus.

“If you look at the case numbers per day, it appears to be slowing which is a good sign for Alabama that we aren’t seeing that high rise of cases like we were before,” Lee said.

She said while numbers in the Birmingham area have declined, they are still seeing cases and that “could potentially go up" if things are opened up too quickly.

“I personally think we still need more testing in other parts of Alabama to be able to truly say as a state that we can open up safely,” Lee said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Monday that about 74,000 tests have been conducted. Alabama has a population of 4.9 million.

Ivey has signaled that any reopening would be done in phases.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including life-threatening pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

