We've learned that Alabama will soon be launching a program to help vaccinate homebound people using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Patients will only need one shot of this COVID-19 vaccine. That makes the program more efficient.
State health workers will start fanning out across the state in about two weeks to give the shots.
