MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now has 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including new cases in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a third confirmed case was reported in Baldwin County on Monday.
Shortly after the state released its afternoon update on the number of reported cases, the Mobile County Health Department announced that a third case has been confirmed in Mobile County.
No other details about the new local cases were released.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama
Updated: March 23, 2020 4:30 p.m. (CT)
County of Residence
Cases
Baldwin
3
Calhoun
2
Chambers
2
Cullman
2
Elmore
6
Franklin
1
Houston
1
Jackson
1
Jefferson
86
Lamar
1
Lauderdale
3
Lee
19
Limestone
1
Madison
21
Marion
1
Mobile
3
Montgomery
4
Shelby
22
St. Clair
3
Talladega
1
Tallapoosa
1
Tuscaloosa
9
Walker
3
Washington
1
Total
197
Deaths: 0 Total Tested: 1,832
(2) comments
I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.
I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.
I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.
