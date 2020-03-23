GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now has 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including new cases in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a third confirmed case was reported in Baldwin County on Monday.

Shortly after the state released its afternoon update on the number of reported cases, the Mobile County Health Department announced that a third case has been confirmed in Mobile County.

No other details about the new local cases were released.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama

Updated: March 23, 2020 4:30 p.m. (CT)

County of Residence

Cases

Baldwin

3

Calhoun

2

Chambers

2

Cullman

2

Elmore

6

Franklin

1

Houston

1

Jackson

1

Jefferson

86

Lamar

1

Lauderdale

3

Lee

19

Limestone

1

Madison

21

Marion

1

Mobile

3

Montgomery

4

Shelby

22

St. Clair

3

Talladega

1

Tallapoosa

1

Tuscaloosa

9

Walker

3

Washington

1

Total

197

Deaths: 0 Total Tested: 1,832

(2) comments

johns60
johns60

I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.

I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.

aalvarado141216
aalvarado141216

I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.

