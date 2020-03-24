GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now has 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 

These numbers include six confirmed cases in Mobile County and four in Baldwin County. 

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama

Updated: March 24, 2020 4:40 p.m. (CT)

County of Residence

Cases

Autauga

1

Baldwin

4

Calhoun

2

Chambers

5

Cullman

3

Elmore

8

Franklin

1

Houston

1

Jackson

2

Jefferson

91

Lamar

1

Lauderdale

3

Lee

26

Limestone

4

Madison

21

Marion

1

Mobile

6

Montgomery

9

Morgan

2

Shelby

27

St. Clair

4

Talladega

2

Tallapoosa

2

Tuscaloosa

10

Walker

5

Washington

1

Total

242

Total Tested: 2,321

Deaths: 0

(3) comments

ericmccormick
ericmccormick

I totally agree johns60 and yet it seems that people refuse to stay home. It is a bit frustrating.

johns60
johns60

I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.

I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.

aalvarado141216
aalvarado141216

I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.

