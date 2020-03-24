MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama now has 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
These numbers include six confirmed cases in Mobile County and four in Baldwin County.
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Alabama
Updated: March 24, 2020 4:40 p.m. (CT)
County of Residence
Cases
Autauga
1
Baldwin
4
Calhoun
2
Chambers
5
Cullman
3
Elmore
8
Franklin
1
Houston
1
Jackson
2
Jefferson
91
Lamar
1
Lauderdale
3
Lee
26
Limestone
4
Madison
21
Marion
1
Mobile
6
Montgomery
9
Morgan
2
Shelby
27
St. Clair
4
Talladega
2
Tallapoosa
2
Tuscaloosa
10
Walker
5
Washington
1
Total
242
Total Tested: 2,321
Deaths: 0
(3) comments
I totally agree johns60 and yet it seems that people refuse to stay home. It is a bit frustrating.
I count 124, but i am a day later than you- Alvarado.
I remember just a few days ago it was zero. The growth in a pandemic is exponential. And the real bad part is that most of the people simply do not understand what exponential really means. Once we finally realize it is here- its too late to do something about it. That's why it is imperative to limit contact with other people unless it is an emergency.
I am unsure if the county breakdown adds up to 81. I may be wrong [wink], but I don't think so.
