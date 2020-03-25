MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman believed to be Alabama's first death related to COVID-19 passed away at a hospital in Tennessee.
Wednesday afternoon, the Jackson County Commission in northern Alabama said one of its employees passed away after contracting the virus. After the report came out, the Alabama Department of Public Health said it had not confirmed any COVID-19 deaths in the state.
FOX10 News contacted the Jackson County Commission for more details about the death. Jackson County is on the Alabama/Tennessee state line and County Commissioner Tim Guffey said many people in the area go to doctors in Tennessee. He said the woman was receiving treatment at a hospital in Chattanooga when she passed away.
According to the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department, a non-resident of the county died at a hospital there this week from COVID-19.
Governor Kay Ivey released a statement about the death Wednesday night:
"It is with profound sadness that I confirm that one of our citizens has passed away from the COVID-19 virus. I extend my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during these extraordinary circumstances. I continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.
"I appreciate the diligence of the Alabama Department of Public Health for thoroughly investigating this case, which unfortunately was indeed a Coronavirus-related death."
