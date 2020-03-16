MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Labor announced Monday that people who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.
State Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said Alabama is modifying rules to allow the claims if workers are affected in any of the following ways:
- Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency.
- Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19 concerns.
- Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.
The state said laid-off workers will not be required to be “able and available” to work, and will not be required to search for other work. The first week waiting period of compensable benefits will also be waived.
Workers can file for benefits online at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382. Online filing is encouraged.
People who are being paid to work from home, or those receiving paid sick or vacation leave are NOT eligible for unemployment compensation benefits, regardless if they experience any or all of the situations listed above.
Workers can begin filing claims on Monday, March 23, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.