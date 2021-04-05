By the end of this week, Alabama's mask mandate will expire.
However, Gov. Kay Ivey still is encouraging people to mask up.
That’s especially as spring breakers continue to flock to Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
While Mobile County Public School System schools will continue to require masks for the rest of the school year, Baldwin County schools are making it optional.
The statewide mask mandate expiring Friday has been in effect since July.
