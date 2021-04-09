We are just hours away from Alabama's mask mandate expiring.

The state is shifting to what officials are calling personal responsibility in the fight against COVID-19.

Starting at 5 p.m. today, the state's new Safer Apart order goes into effect. The new order lifts restrictions on athletic events, facilities, restaurants, entertainment venues and gatherings that are not work related.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is still urging people to continue to wear masks and to social distance. She is also asking Alabamians to respect businesses that still may require masks.

The state's Safer Apart order is set to expire on May 5.

Even though the state mandate is lifting, today Birmingham and Montgomery will be keeping their own mask order in place.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said his city's ordinance is needed because COVID-19 continues to be a health threat. He also points out most people in Alabama's largest city and the state haven't been fully vaccinated.

Right now, the vaccination effort is continuing in Alabama. More than 1.2 million people have received at least one dose so far.