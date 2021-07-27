Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris – in giving a COVID-19 update – on Tuesday addressed the uptick in cases and hospitalizations in the state.

It was the first such news conference since late April.

The state is experiencing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Harris said Alabama’s hospitals are treating more than 900 patients who have been admitted with COVID-19.

That’s a 400 percent increase over a three-week period.

Harris warned that, while the number is far below the peak from early in the year, the rate of increase is without precedent during the pandemic.

Health officials blame the rise of the Delta variant for the new spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Delta variant accounts for more than 80 percent of cases across the nation.

Harris used the news conference as an opportunity to bang the drum for more Alabamians to become vaccinated against COVID-19.

Alabama is behind other states in vaccination rates.