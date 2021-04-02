Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday followed the lead of some other states and announced universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccines, but the state still lags the rest of the country in the pace of is vaccinations.

Under the new rules set to take effect on Monday, anyone 16 and older will be able to be vaccinated, although only the Pfizer vaccine has won federal approval for 16- and 17-year-olds.

This expansion is going to make the vast majority of Alabamians eligible – nearly 4 million people.

So far, the state has administered more than 1.8 million shots. More than 1.1. million residents have gotten at least one dose. Those are pretty big numbers, but Alabama continues to rank dead last in the nation in doses administered per capita.

In Wilcox County on Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris attributed that to early stumbles.

“We had a somewhat slow rollout at the end of December,” he told reporters. “We recognize that and wish we had done that faster. But since that time, out state’s done a great job getting vaccine out.”

Harris said the state does not rank last in another metric – the share of residents who are fully vaccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Georgia and Utah rank below Alabama in that category.

“We’re very happy with the pace of things right now,” he said.

After the governor’s announcement, the Mobile County Health Department decided to open up the vaccine to all adults immediately. The department also announced it would add an additional vaccination clinic on Monday at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal.

At age 23, Mobile resident Loren Wilkins is among those who now will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But she has no immediate plans to do so.

“I think I would be willing to get the vaccine, if I needed it, you know, to get a new job or, maybe, start school or something,” she said. “But at the moment I mean, I’m a stay-at-home mom, you know, so I’m basically quarantined all the time unless I choose not to.”

Wilkins said she also feels less urgency because she already had COVID-19 and likely has some measure of immunity.

Patrick Tolbert has been eligible for the vaccine since the end of January as an education worker. But he, too, has had and recovered from the virus. He said that, not doubts about the vaccine’s safety, has led him to hold off for now.

“I kind of feel confident with all the testing, the massive testing that they’ve done with it all,” he said. “So I don’t have any fears as far as that goes. I just don’t have any immediate urge to go rush and get it.”

The Rev. Mary Alice Mathison says she already been vaccinated as a member of the clergy. She said she is happy to see eligibility opened up even wider.

“I hope that opens up access for people who have really wanted to be able to get it and maybe not been able to,” she said.

Mathison said she believes interest is high among younger people.

“I work with kids, and I have talked with parents who have mentioned they would like to be able to get, if they’re older children, their 17-, 16-year-olds were able to get vaccinated, they’d be very happy about that.”

Natalie Fox, whose been the point person for the University of South Alabama Health System’s vaccination efforts, said most people already have been eligible.

“But they seem to have confusion or maybe they didn’t think they qualified, so I think this just really clears it up,” she said.

Charles White, CEO of Franklin Primary Health Center, said demand has been strong at his clinics. He said the organization is getting vaccine directly from the federal government and now has expanded to all 22 of its sites.

“We are so excited ... We have vaccines at all of our sites now,” he said.