BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said that all of the casinos in the state will close Monday night and remain closed until further notice.
The order came from the Mississippi Gaming Commission. The state said it will be up to each casino to decide when to close their hotels.
It's the latest shutdown made in an attempt to keep the coronavirus from spreading. The move is affecting thousands of workers on the coast and could cost Mississippi millions in lost tax revenue.
