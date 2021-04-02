Nearly 2,000 prisoners in Alabama have received stimulus payments totaling more than $2.3 million, the state Department of Corrections said Friday.

FOX10 News asked for the data earlier this week while reporting on efforts by the district attorneys in Mobile and Baldwin counties to obtain court orders directing that money to be used for victim compensation, fines and other court costs.

Corrections officials could not immediately answer the question. But Kristi Simpson, the department’s deputy to the chief of staff, told FOX10 News on Friday that as of Thursday, 1,918 inmates had gotten economic impact payments. Those payments total $2,305,480.

The amounts vary. For instance, 1,032 prisoners have gotten just the initial $1,200 payment authorized under the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Another 1,749 got just the $600 payment that Congress passed just before Christmas. Six inmates got both the first and second payments, totaling $1,800.

An additional eight prisoners received amounts ranging from $101 to $1,700.

The Internal Revenue Service originally determined that people currently incarcerated were not eligible for the money. But a federal judge in California last year prohibited the IRS from withholding funds from prisoners.

As a result, the money has been deposited in inmate trust accounts. This includes even prisoners serving life without possibility of parole. Prisoners can use that money to buy items from the prison commissary. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich and Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters both blasted the practice. They argue that it is not fair for prisoners to get the relief funds when their victims in many cases have not gotten a dime in restitution.

A prisoner rights advocate told FOX10 News this week that it is appropriate to compensate victims but that stimulus money should not be seized from inmates to pay fines and court costs.