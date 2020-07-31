MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with AltaPointe Health released the following statement regarding positive COVID-19 cases at BayPointe Hospital.

As of Friday, July 31, the facility has had 39 total cases; 24 patients and 15 staff members to test positive for coronavirus.

According to officials, the facility is cleaned twice a day and special cleaning procedures are performed daily in response to COVID-19.

They also said, HVAC filters are changed on a more frequent status and that the system has UV lighting to assist with the improvement of air quality.

"Safety is our top priority. AltaPointe Health is continuously updating processes and procedures as released by the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health, with respect to COVID-19. Even with our very best preventive measures in place, we have recently learned that patients and staff at BayPointe Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent home for quarantine, and patients moved to an isolated unit of our psychiatric hospital for treatment. Despite the quarantined staff, we still have ample nurses and psychiatrists to deliver high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including the support of a primary care physician.

COVID-19 will remain a threat for our facilities as long as it is spreading in the community. Even though we cannot eliminate the threat entirely, our top priority is to protect our patients and staff. We do that in a number of ways, including COVID-19 screenings, the consistent use of PPE when necessary, requiring face coverings, temperature checks, and continuing to limit outside contacts and internal interactions in the facility.

AltaPointe will remain prepared at all times to care for people in need of psychiatric help. We are an essential part of the healthcare system. Like any other hospital, our doors must remain open to meet the increasing need for children and adults seeking mental healthcare now more than ever.

We are incredibly grateful for our healthcare heroes' dedication and commitment to serving our patients in these extraordinary times."