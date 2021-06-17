If it's testing you need, Amazon has you covered.

The company is now selling its own COVID-9 test kits. The e-commerce giant's PCR test originally used for Amazon employees will now be sold to the public.

The test kit costs $39.99 and is available with free one-day shipping for Prime members.

After correctly using the kit, send it back and Amazon promises your results will be available within 24 hours of the kit arriving at the lab.

Results can be found on the company's diagnostics website using the same Amazon login information.

In addition to its own kit, Amazon also sells two other at-home COVID-19 tests.