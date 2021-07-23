MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama continues to bring up the rear in COVID-19 vaccination rates, but there are signs demand is starting to increase – at least in Mobile County.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been surging for several weeks. A week ago, pollical leaders and health care officials in Mobile urged people to get the shots.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist for the Mobile County Health Department, told FOX10 News on Friday that it has begun to have an impact. She said the agency did about 25 percent more business in the past week than it has been doing in recent weeks.

“Now, this week, since we’ve been sort of, you know, seeing such a stark increase in the number of cases and we’ve been sort of sounding the alarm about how bad it is out there and that we have COVID such low vaccination rates, we’re starting to see the number of people seeking vaccine in our clinics go up,” she said. “And what is extraordinary, is the number of people that are coming in for testing.”

Alabama comes in just behind Mississippi for last in the country for fully vaccinated people – 33.9 percent of the population. However, the state bests Mississippi, Louisiana, Idaho and Wyoming in percentage of the population with at least one shot – 41.6 percent.

Murphree said the department is trying to take the vaccine to where people are – everywhere from barbershops to flea markets to churches. She said the agency also offers the vaccine to people coming in for COVID-19 tests.

It’s not always successful, she said.

“We still have a lot that decline,” she said. “But we give it a go.”