MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Governor Kay Ivey has not decided if she will extend the mask mandate. Her office tells FOX10 News the decision will come “soon.”

Some people want it, others do not.

At a local Mobile grocery store, Food Pak International on Old Shell Road, the message is clear from the moment you walk inside. A mask is mandatory to shop.

“At least 98% of my customers that come into the store they’re wearing a mask,” Reza Hejazi, Owner of Food Pak International said. “Compared to September, August it was about 50%.”

Hejazi owns the specialty grocery store. He is calling on Governor Ivey to extend the mask mandate and other health orders.

“At least maybe four more weeks and during the four more weeks millions of people can get vaccinated,” Hejazi said.

With Mississippi and Texas rolling back restrictions, the Alabama mask mandate and public health orders remain in effect until Friday. Governor Ivey has the ability to extend them if she wants.

In a statement her office wrote, “Governor Ivey has made clear that she prefers personal responsibility to government mandates. We are optimistic that our state is heading in the right direction, and we still have some work to be done.”

Many Alabama doctors want the orders extended.

“If we quit doing what’s been working then the fear, the concern is we’re going to start seeing a 4th wave and 5th wave etc.,” said Dr. Adrian DiVittorio, a pulmonologist at Mobile Infirmary.

But not everyone wants the governor to extend the mask mandate.

“I just don’t think it should be a mandate,” said Madison Booth. “If you feel safer wearing one I think that’s great, but I don’t think we should be forced too.”

Back at Food Pak International, Hejazi says no matter what the governor decides, he plans to still require masks inside for a little longer.

“This is for your own safety and me and my employees,” he said.

With the state health orders expiring Friday, Governor Ivey will most likely announce her decision on Wednesday or Thursday.