MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- New Year’s Eve is going to look very different in Downtown Mobile this year because the city has called off the Moonpie drop.
Organizers said they had no choice, but to call it off for this year as COVID cases rise and Governor Kay Ivey’s extension of the Safer-at-Home order.
“We’re very disappointed, but we hope that people will understand that it would be reckless at this point to do anything other than this,” said Carol Hunter, president of ‘Events Mobile’ which puts on the annual event.
The decision was announced Wednesday night. Organizers say they were worried people would not maintain social distancing requirements as they celebrated the start of the New Year.
“The health and safety of our citizens, our city employees who have to work the event, our healthcare workers who would have to deal with any spread that might come from the event, all of that was our concern,” Hunter said.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson supports the cancellation. In a statement he wrote in part: “Like many communities around the country, we’ll have to find another way to ring in 2021 that keeps our city employees and citizens safe.”
With this cancellation, there is a promise.
“Next year will be the biggest New Year’s Eve we’ve ever had because all of the resources that would have gone into this year, we’re just going to roll over into next year,” Hunter said.
Organizers say just because the Moonpie Drop is cancelled, downtown will be open and businesses will be following CDC and state health and safety guidelines.
The Mobile Downtown Alliance released the following statement about the decision:
New Year’s Eve Activities Cancelled We love MoonPie Over Mobile, but not as much as we love our community. Given the current surge in COVID-19 cases in our community and Governor Kay Ivey’s extension of the statewide Safer at Home Order, Events Mobile has decided to cancel the organized activities for New Year’s Eve 2020. The Governor’s order has banned non-work gatherings where a six foot distance cannot be maintained. Though in theory, a six-foot distance could be maintained for outdoor activities, history has shown us that social distancing breaks down dramatically when people are celebrating. This creates a risk to our community not worth taking. Additionally, public events on the scale of MoonPie Over Mobile require the support of dozens of city employees from the Public Safety, Public Works and Parks departments. Putting them at risk now could impact the ability of the City to provide basic services in the future. The cancellation of planned activities does not mean people cannot patronize the many downtown restaurants and night spots, all of which are allowed to operate as they have for many weeks. Our downtown businesses have been following current CDC and state health and safety guidelines and are prepared to welcome revelers who choose to celebrate downtown. While disappointed, City Councilman Fred Richardson, who originally envisioned the event, is already looking ahead to next year. He said, “While we will not gather together to celebrate the end of this year, the spirit of the MoonPie Drop is alive and well! And, it will remain alive because even a global pandemic cannot slow us down. We were born to celebrate and will continue to celebrate and be back together and better than ever next year. Stay tuned!” Mayor Sandy Stimpson added his support for the decision saying, “I want to thank Events Mobile for making a difficult but responsible decision. Like many communities around the country, we’ll have to find another way to ring in 2021 that keeps our city employees and citizens safe. I have no doubt that those who wish to join our downtown businesses that evening will be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a way that is as safe and unique as the MoonPie Drop we have all grown to love. We will look forward to seeing this honored tradition return next year.” “No one wanted to give 2020 a proper send off more than the Events Mobile team,” said Carol Hunter, president of Events Mobile, the non-profit that produces the New Year’s Eve event on behalf of the city. “However, we look forward to 2021 and the celebrations to come!”
