MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- New Year’s Eve is going to look very different in Downtown Mobile this year because the city has called off the Moonpie drop.

Organizers said they had no choice, but to call it off for this year as COVID cases rise and Governor Kay Ivey’s extension of the Safer-at-Home order.

“We’re very disappointed, but we hope that people will understand that it would be reckless at this point to do anything other than this,” said Carol Hunter, president of ‘Events Mobile’ which puts on the annual event.

The decision was announced Wednesday night. Organizers say they were worried people would not maintain social distancing requirements as they celebrated the start of the New Year.

“The health and safety of our citizens, our city employees who have to work the event, our healthcare workers who would have to deal with any spread that might come from the event, all of that was our concern,” Hunter said.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson supports the cancellation. In a statement he wrote in part: “Like many communities around the country, we’ll have to find another way to ring in 2021 that keeps our city employees and citizens safe.”

With this cancellation, there is a promise.

“Next year will be the biggest New Year’s Eve we’ve ever had because all of the resources that would have gone into this year, we’re just going to roll over into next year,” Hunter said.

Organizers say just because the Moonpie Drop is cancelled, downtown will be open and businesses will be following CDC and state health and safety guidelines.

The Mobile Downtown Alliance released the following statement about the decision: