Another reported death in Mobile County listed on the Alabama Department of Health's Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

This as federal officials announce a ruling about some employees who can work, even after being exposed to the virus.

The latest reported death makes the 9th reported death.

The state on its COVID-19 dashboard is not attributing it to COVID-19 right now.

Mobile County Health Department officials say a doctor and others must first conduct a review to determine if the virus was the cause of death.

So the death count in Mobile County from COVID-19 stands at seven.

Also, health department officials say the Centers for Disease Control have announced critical infrastructure workers can continue work following potential exposure to the virus.

They must remain a-symptomatic, and follow special guidelines.

Employers have to take their temperatures and assess symptoms before work, and do regular monitoring.

Mark Bryant with the Mobile County Health Department said, "As long as the employee doesn't have a temperature or symptoms, they should self monitor under the supervision of their employers occupational health program. Wear a mask. The employees should wear a mask at all times while in the workplace for 14 days after last exposure."

Health officials also say employees also should maintain six feet social distancing and, of course, all areas need to be cleaned and disinfected.