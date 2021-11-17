More than 20 percent of Huntington Ingalls Industries workers have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but many of those who do not want the shot got a reprieve this week.

The company’s giant shipyard in Pascagoula employs 11,500 people, including many who commute from Mobile County.

The company had been subject to a Biden administration requirement that workers at federal contractors be vaccinated.

“We also proceeded in good faith during this time to require vaccination of our workforce, to protect their health and safety and in so doing also protect our ability to serve our national security customers without disruption. We have not wanted to lose a single employee to the virus, or to the effect of the mandate.”

President and CEO Mike Petters wrote in a letter to employees that the company has been seeking clarification about how many contracts would have to be modified and re-priced to reflect the new requirement.

“We also proceeded in good faith during this time to require vaccination of our workforce, to protect their health and safety and in so doing also protect our ability to serve our national security customers without disruption,” he wrote. “We have not wanted to lose a single employee to the virus, or to the effect of the mandate.”

But the mandate applies only if the Defense Department contracts have specific language requiring implementation of the mandate. Petters told employees in a letter that the company confirmed that its contracts do not.

“In light of this development, we are hereby suspending the deadline for vaccination, except where specific Technical Solutions contracts require it,” he wrote.

Some Technical Solutions workers, depending on the specific contract, do still have to comply with the mandate. Technical Solutions is a separate division with about 7,000 employees across the country.