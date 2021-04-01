Applications open for COVID rental assistance in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An effort to help people struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic began in Baldwin County Thursday, as applications opened for emergency rental assistance.

The federal government gave Baldwin County $6.6 million to use for its rental assistance program.

Nearly 100 hundred people began their applications Thursday, hours after the application process began. The deadline to apply is September 10.

"There's been a lot of uncertainty [since the pandemic began] and the landlords have been understanding, some of them, but this is their income," Dana Jepsen, South Baldwin Director of Ecumenical Ministries said.

Jepsen says when COVID-19 shuttered business last year, a number of Baldwin County residents lost their jobs or had to take a pay reduction. She, along with other non-profits in the area, will help those eligible for rental assistance, apply.

To determine if you meet the criteria for Baldwin County's emergency rental assistance, visit their application website. There are a number of resources to help renters and landlords in the application process.