Appointment only vaccines begin in Baldwin County

Less vaccine means no more long lines in Baldwin County.

After weeks of hosting mass vaccination clinics with lines hundreds of cars deep, Alabama Department of Public Health made the switch to appointment only, on site at the Baldwin County Health Department in Robertsdale.

Some of those first appointments were Tuesday morning.

ADPH's patient portal system lets you check your eligibility and schedule your appointment online in just minutes.

We're told the health department is hoping to vaccinate about 200 people per day, with two clinics per week.

Tuesdays will be for first doses, with Thursdays for second boosters.

Folks can now pull up to the health department, fill out paperwork, get a number, and wait in their car until its time for the needle prick.

Even with the new system though, you can still expect a wait.

As of today, we're told the soonest open appointments aren't until June.

"We absolutely wish that we had more vaccine to give, so that is extending out our appointment wait times, so as the vaccine supply improves, we hope that will improve as well," said Jenny Kilpatrick, with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The health department says they are still only receiving a couple hundred first doses per week, and will adjust their operations based on supply.

To check your eligibility or schedule an appointment, click here.