Archbishop Thomas Rodi had a special message for members on Saturday.
In a Facebook video, Rodi that effective Tuesday, May 5, priests of the Archdiocese of Mobile may celebrate Mass in churches when there is a maximum of 10 people inside.
He said priests may also distribute Holy Communion outside churches.
