MOBILE, Ala. --In a letter to the Mobile Archdiocese, Archbishop Rodi lays out the new guidelines regarding COVID-19 in schools.

In the letter, the guidelines read as follows for grades 7-12:

-Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks or physically distance from others.

-It is recommended that those who are not fully vaccinated wear masks while inside the school and maintain a 3 foot distance from others. When feasible, each school will provide areas to allow those who are not fully vaccinated space for the 3 foot physical distancing.

-Schools will not require proof of vaccination, monitor the wearing of masks or conduct tracing for this age group.

Archbishop Rodi states it is the parents' responsibility to assure that students comply with CDC recommendations.

He also states that he will wait to hear from the Alabama Department of Public Health to release guidelines for children in 6th grade or under.

Preschool will also follow the same hygiene and sanitization protocols as last year. Masks will be optional, not required.