MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Archbishop of Mobile Thomas Rodi has released a statement regarding mass attendance for Catholics in the archdiocese.
The statement reads as follows:
"Dear Brothers and Sisters in the Lord,
Due to the now confirmed presence of coronavirus in the state of Alabama, many are anxious about being in groups of people. Although our churches remain open and Masses continue to be celebrated, all Catholics in the Archdiocese of Mobile are granted dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass if they have a concern for their own health or that of their loved ones.
I hope, especially during this time when we need the power of prayer, that all will continue to participate in Mass, but for the time being, no one is obligated to do so."
The Archdiocese of Mobile also released a statement concerning school closures and extracurricular activities.
That statement reads as follows:
"The Department of Catholic Education in the Archdiocese of Mobile has been carefully monitoring the ever-evolving situation concerning the coronavirus. The health and safety of our families and students is of our utmost concern. Archdiocesan schools, daycares, and after-school programs will remain open, although, this may be reconsidered as time develops.
We have been in communication with the Health Department and we will continue to follow their recommendations. Archdiocesan principals, as well, have been consulted about the implications of closing our schools. In order to provide an opportunity for our teachers to prepare for the possibility of distance learning, students will be dismissed on Wednesday, March 18 at 12:00. At this time current plans are for classes to resume on Thursday, March 19.
As a precautionary approach, all school activities, athletics, sporting events, clubs, afterschool activities, in-state and out-of-state school sponsored travel, field trips, and professional travel are to be canceled as of Sunday, March 15.
We would remind families returning from international travel or domestic travel to areas which have declared states of emergency, to föllow CDC protocol, which is a 14-day self-quarantine.
Lastly, we ask that everyone support our schools, principals, faculties, students and their families during these trying times. Working with our community and each other, through prayer and sacrifice we know that we will soon return to a stable and healthy school environment. Let us pray for the recovery and health of all those who have been or who will be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Thank you for your support and understanding. May God keep you and your families safe through these challenging times."
