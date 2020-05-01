MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In Alabama, the faithful will have to wait a little longer as church services are not included in Governor Kay Ivey's "Safer at Home" order.

As the Archdiocese of Mobile continues to hold daily masses online -- it's still not the same as being together as a community. As they patiently wait like everyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic -- Archbishop Thomas Rodi has a message of hope.

"God is with us in this... he has not abandoned us. He is with us. With God -- we can handle anything," said Archbishop Rodi.

Archbishop Rodi holding tight to faith that parishioners will be back together soon for mass. However, in her gradual reopening update on Tuesday Governor Ivey said she still believes Alabama is not there yet -- when it comes to resuming church services.

"Faith is clearly a part of the thread of the people of Alabama. However, getting back to these services must be done with very much concern," said Gov. Ivey.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Mobile has 81 churches -- serving some 85,000 people. In the meantime, Archbishop Rodi says pastors are working to figure out how they can give communion without a public worship service and still within government guidelines. He also says they're looking ahead.

"When public services begin again. We know it won't immediately be like it was. It's going to be a process. We are going to incorporate social distancing within worship service, within the celebration of mass. We can do that. We are ready for that," said Archbishop Rodi.

He asks people to continue to be patient and assures them we will get through this together.

"As Catholics we have long memories. And I was going through our files from 1918 and reading letters from the Bishop from priests when the churches were closed then because of the flu pandemic at that time 102 years ago. We got through that -- we'll get through this," said Archbishop Rodi.

Another fallout from COVID-19 -- while they've been able to have graveside services, they have not been able to have funeral services inside the church -- something Archbishop Rodi says has been extremely difficult for loved ones.