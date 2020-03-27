MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Archdiocese of Mobile is extending the suspension of public worship services in Catholic churches.
Statement by Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi:
"The suspension of public worship services and most church activities in the Catholic churches of the Archdiocese of Mobile is extended through April 18, 2020. The original suspension was announced on March 17.
"This means that public Easter services will not be celebrated in our Catholic churches.
"This is a most painful decision. Not only is Easter a time of celebration, even more importantly, the Resurrection of Our Lord is at the core of our Christian faith. However, this action is taken in the interest of the common good of our communities and is in accord with the advice of civil authorities."
The Archdiocese of Mobile consists of the Catholic churches and ministries in the 28 counties of the southern half of Alabama.
