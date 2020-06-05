MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is reporting an increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19 on Friday compared to Thursday.

In its morning report, the department reported there have been 123 deaths.

That's up by five.

But health department officials say the number of cases reported this week is artificially low because of delays caused by a big increase in lab results being processed

Also Friday, health officials talked about privacy rules, called HIPAA laws, after the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and said an employer is not obligated by law to tell employees if a worker tests positive.

Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "So, per the HIPAA privacy rule, we don't traditionally contact employers and let them know that there are positive, you know, they have a worker who may have tested positive. Sometimes we might have to if we're not able to verify that a person worked at a fast food restaurant on a particular day."

Health department officials also say a business is not required to close if it has COVID positive employees.