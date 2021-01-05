MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- There are three main types of COVID tests on the market: PCR, antigen and antibody. In the Mobile area, you can find each of them.

FOX10 News is investigating the antibody test and getting answers about its reliability.

Coast Diagnostics just started offering antibody tests, all it requires is a vial of blood.

They claim they can tell you if you had COVID before with up to 99.9% accuracy.

“I think it gives piece of mind if they have developed antibodies, number one they know they’ve had it,” said Coast Diagnostics President William Bouchillon. “So they know they’ve been exposed, they know their body has a response to that so it’s built up a level of immunity.”

The company says the test is 99.9% accurate if you had COVID about a month ago. The test’s reliability goes down the closer your blood is drawn to your infection date.

“Before a lot of those smaller rapid detection kits with the finger stick, the finger prick, couldn’t give you that level of certainty that you need,” Bouchillon said.

The CDC and Coast Diagnostics says antibody testing is not meant to diagnose an active infection. Instead, it checks to see if you had COVID in the past, but that is no guarantee you will not catch it again. However, the company does believe there is a benefit.

“I think it’s great being that the vaccinations have just come out so a lot of people are wondering is the vaccination going to work so to give them some sense of security they can have an antibody test done after they’ve had the shot,” Bouchillon said.

We took the question about antibody tests and vaccines to the Mobile County Health Department. Dr. Scott Chavers says the benefit of an antibody test comes down to exactly what antibody is being looked at.

“It’s really not useful for tracking the virus itself or your level of a response,” he said. “If you’re looking at antibody titers that’s a different story, but that’s not what you’re seeing with these antibody tests right now.”

Coast Diagnostics says if you test positive with their COVID antibody test you would be able to donate plasma to help those currently fighting COVID.

The test costs $75 for the month of January. To make an appointment, call 251-459-8405.