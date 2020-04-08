Trying to find out exactly how many positive COVID-19 cases are in Mobile is a difficult proposition.
But could the number of first responders who have active coronavirus be an indication of how prevalent the virus is in the community?
This is a question Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson raised at the Mobile City Council meeting this week.
He said of 900 City of Mobile first responders tested, only three had active coronavirus based on the results of nasal swab testing.
Stimpson said, "That is three-tenths of one percent of 900 individuals that we tested, which is probably the closest thing to what we're looking at in our community. And it's not going out in the street and randomly testing people. But you would have to assume that our policemen and firemen are representative, pretty representative, of our community."
FOX10 News asked the Mobile County Health Department about the mayor's statement.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said it's an interesting finding, but that first responders are likely not a representative sample of the population, in regard to age and underlying health conditions.
She said she's reluctant to draw any inference from those numbers for the rest of the population of Mobile.
