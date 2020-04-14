MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An armed robber at an auto shop brings up questions regarding masks and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Technically it's illegal to wear a mask in the city of Mobile -- with the exception of Mardi Gras.

Obviously -- with the virus -- police are not enforcing the law and are encouraging people to wear masks to prevent exposure.

The robbery happened on Saturday, April 11th at the Precision Auto Care store on Government Blvd. Surveillance video shows two suspects dressed in black hoodies and also wearing surgical masks and gloves. With the threat of the virus this would not raise concern, but police say at least one of them was armed with a gun.

Moments after walking into the office -- one of the suspects climbs the counter and empties out the cash register before both of them run away. While we only see two suspects in the video -- investigators say there were three and that they ran to a nearby getaway car.

"One of the things I'm most proud of with the Mobile Police Department -- is our officers do a really good job of solving crimes. You've heard use this expression time and time again -- we're very good at solving crime -- we'd like to be better at preventing crime," said Chief Lawrence Battiste.

Investigators say one of the suspects is 28-year-old Sicari Manzy. She was booked into Metro Jail around 6 p.m. the same day. Chief Battiste credits Project Shield (a network of surveillance systems) with the assist in the case.

"And we able to make an arrest simply because of the video that was in place from the businesses. So if you're a business and you have these types of concerns -- make sure you have good camera systems in place so they can assist us to capture those individuals that are intent on trying to do bad during this time of crisis," said Battiste.

A note on the office of Precision Auto Care is advising customers to now use the side door and no masks. Meanwhile, Chief Battiste is urging all businesses to continue to be vigilant and sends out this warning.

"If you commit a crime in the city of Mobile -- with collaboration we have with businesses and other private entities in this city -- we are going to catch you," said Battiste.

Manzy has since been released. The investigation is ongoing