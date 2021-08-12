(Meredith) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger had some strong words for those who refuse to follow federal COVID-19 guidelines amid a rise in cases across the country.

In a video posted to his YouTube page, the actor and former California governor said the United States is "still in a mess," partly because many people are not wearing masks and social distancing.

"You have the freedom to be a shmuck. Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should," said Schwarzenegger.

"There is a virus here. It kills people. And the only way we prevent it is to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about, 'Well, my freedom is being disturbed here,'" he continued. "No, screw your freedom. With freedom comes obligations and responsibilities."

The 74-year-old made those remarks during a panel discussion with CNN's Bianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman, the latter of whom was promoting a new book.

Schwarzenegger also used his experience as a bodybuilder to make the case that people should listen to scientists: “There’s no one that knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years, and the same is also with the virus. The people out there, the experts, they study this year after year after year.”

Throughout the video, he repeatedly urged everyone to "work together" to beat the virus.

"I don't want to villainize anyone here," he said, "but I just wanted to tell everyone, let's work together and let's stop fighting because there is a virus, and it's better to get vaccinated [and] to wear a mask."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.3% of those 18 and older in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated.