MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has sent two mobile morgues to southwest Alabama to address a potential grim COVID-related shortage – space for dead bodies.

One unit went to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, while the other arrived at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Mobile.

Health officials describe the moves as proactive efforts to stay ahead of a potential problem and not the result of a complete lack of capacity.

“It is not unexpected during an emergency or a crisis of this magnitude” for emergency planners to anticipate needs that might be “four, six weeks ahead,” Mobile County epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said during her daily briefing.

Baldwin County Coroner Brian Pierce made the request last week after hearing from area funeral homes that they were having capacity issues. Pierce said Baldwin hospitals and funeral homes do not have refrigerated morgues, which means they cannot keep bodies long term.

“We were suspecting that because we are the only morgue in the county, we were anticipating a surge that may come to our doorstep,” he said. “So we were trying to mitigate that by assisting with the funeral home shortage capacity.”

Pierce said the coroner’s facility has taken a number of bodies from funeral homes in the last couple of weeks. That has pushed the facility close to its 15-body limit.

So far this month, Pierce said, 18 of the 84 bodies sent the facility have been COVID-related. That might not sound like many, but he added that the facility typically runs at about 50 percent to 60 percent of capacity.

“At one point, we were holding as many as six or seven bodies for different funeral homes. … That was putting us close to 80, 90 percent capacity,” he said.

Officials at the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency, which helped coordinate the request, said temporary morgue space has been added in the past – but not for COVID.

The state sent a unit before Hurricane Sally last year, for instance, in case the storm produced large numbers of casualties. Deputy EMA Director Jenni Guerry told FOX10 News that the agency asked for two morgue units last week and received one.

“With hospitalizations increasing, the number of infection rates increasing, it’s just important that we take steps to pre-prepare our community,” she said.

So far in 2021, 178 Baldwin County residents and 438 Mobile County residents have died from COVID-19. Both counties are closer to their 2020 death totals than the statewide average.

Murphree, the director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, said preparing for a death surge is prudent since that has been a lagging COVID indicator.

“We do expect to see a continuing high number of deaths each week,” she said. “I don’t expect that it's going to peak for maybe four to six weeks.”

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, where one of the units has gone, also received a medical team from the National Disaster Medical System at the Department of Health and Human Services. That team continues to augment staff at the facility, said hospital spokeswoman Taylor Lewis.

“Their assistance and collaboration with local staff for short-term surge support is greatly appreciated,” she wrote in an email to FOX10 News.

She added: “Our emergency room is prepared to provide care for all patients who need medical attention, and we encourage anyone who is experiencing a medical emergency to seek care promptly.”

Taylor said on Thursday, the hospital had 56 COVID-19 patients, 82 percent of whom are unvaccinated. Twenty-three of the patients were in the intensive care unit, and 11 were on ventilators.