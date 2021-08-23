MOBILE, AL. (WALA)-- COVID numbers are starting to go down in Mobile county. That’s according to the Mobile County Health Department.

But the message remains the same. Stay cautious and keep following guidelines. Especially as we approach the next few weeks.

Doctors Rendi Murphree and Bert Eichold said Monday recent numbers show an encouraging trend in our area.

“It looks like there’s a downward trend in the number of cases reported. Though they are still at a record high,” Dr Eichold said.

“COVID-19 is still a challenge for us in our community. But it seems that the community transmission rate is going in the correct direction. We're down from 31% of our test being positive to 26% of our test being positive,” Dr. Murphree said.

Sunday only 291 cases were reported with 32 hospitalizations and zero deaths.

But doctors caution, it’s not time to let our guard down. They're still concerned as the football season begins and the holiday approaches.

“We have to be very careful because if with you know the start of football season and Labor Day, we could backslide very easily if people don't continue to get vaccinated wear a mask and socially distance when they are in locations when they're in crowds when they're in social settings,” Dr. Murphree said.

But if all goes well, it could put our area in a very good position.

“So all of us need to be cautious for another four to six weeks, AS community transmission rates are starting to decline, we hope they'll get back down to the 5%. That's when we came back. And the medical personnel said, it's okay to take your mask off with community transmission rates less than 5%,” said Dr. Eichold.

With the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, doctors hope that people who are on the fence about getting vaccinated will finally get the shot.