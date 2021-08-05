MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – As a year-round school whose students returned to class Monday of last week, Fonde Elementary School served as something of a test case for how COVID-19 might affect the 2021-’22 school year.

An outbreak prompted the Mobile County school system to close the building Thursday and Friday for a round of deep cleaning. The early outbreak raises questions about the system’s plan to have face-to-face instruction without the remote learning option it offered last year.

“We had several that were testing positive, and it was adding on every day,” said spokeswoman Rena Philips, who did not provide exact numbers. “And so, we thought it would be good take the four-day weekend so that people can get better.”

LaShay Buford, who has five children at Fonde, said she found out about a COVID case last week and then learned Wednesday night that the school would be closed the rest of this week. She said she was angry kids apparently went to school sick.

“That’s my thing,” she said. “If they’re sick, keep them at home.”

Parent Kim Marisett said she was surprised by the outbreak.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “It’s very, very horrible for everybody.”

Fonde students are set to return two days before the rest of Alabama’s largest school system begins the school year. But Buford said she has doubts.

“I might just keep mine at home than let them go to school,” she said.

The school system is expanding its Academy of Virtual Learning with the addition of grades kindergarten through sixth grade. But it will not offer remote learning as it did last year, where children at home got real-time instruction from the same teachers who were in classrooms with in-person pupils.

“We are coming to school on Wednesday with face-to-face instruction,” she said. “We know that our students learn best when they are in the classroom with their teachers. … Obviously, the health and safety and well-being of our students and our employees is our top priority.”

For now, masks remain recommended, not required. That could change Friday when the school board assembles for a special meeting to discuss the issue.

Marisett said she thinks the school system should mandate masks in the schools. She added that her daughter will keep wearing face coverings, regardless.

“Oh, she’s going to continue to wear a mask,” she said. “I’m gonna buy her a bunch of masks and make sure she wears masks every day. I don’t know about the other students, but mine’s gonna wear a mask.”

As for the safety of Fonde when classes resume, Philips said the system is using a proven COVID-killer to disinfect the building.

“We will mist it in the building,” she said. “We’ll get every surface that we can get. We will concentrate on those critical touch points.”

Reporter Tyler Fingert contributed to this report.