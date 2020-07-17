MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – With another record-setting day for the novel coronavirus, a top Mobile County Health Department official on Friday hammered home the same message she has been delivering for weeks – the virus is spreading.

Rendi Murphree, director of the department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, said the latest daily number – by the Health Department’s reckoning – was 202. That is one more than the previous high, which was 201 for Friday a changed adjusted it down from the originally reported 203 figure.

“Please, please understand that the outbreak now is the worst it has been since it began in March in Mobile County, and we are not out of the woods – not even by a long shot,” she said at her daily briefing. “We have a lot of community transmission going on out there, and we need your help to slow the transmission throughout the communities.”

It is not just Mobile; most the state is seeing sharp increases. The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the cumulative case total statewide now stands at 62,111, with 1,232 confirmed deaths. The state also set a new hospitalization record Friday, with 1,416 people currently hospitalized with the disease.

The increased transmission has strained more than hospitals and intensive care units, Murphree said. She warned wait times for test results are looking more like they were in April than last month.

“Testing right now is overwhelmed, overburdened,” she said. “Supplies are at critically low levels.”

Murphree said people should rely less on testing and more on quarantining guidelines from the state Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This applies to people who have gotten sick, as well as those who have been close to someone who has.

“This is someone who has been within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more, with or without wearing a mask. A mask doesn’t keep you out of quarantine,” she said. “If you are within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, of someone who is COVID-positive, you must stay at home for 14 days. There is no negative testing that can get you out of quarantine.”

People who have COVVID-19 symptoms should stay home for 10 days, the last three of which should be without symptoms. People who have come into close contact with someone who has tested positive should self-isolate for 14 days, Murphree said.

Slowed test results make it harder to contain outbreaks at places like nursing homes and jails.

“It is very difficult in congregate settings to control – to quickly identify, isolate and control spread – in congregate settings when it takes so long to get a test result back,” she said. “For people who are just getting tested in the community, if there’s a reason that you got tested, you should go home and wait for your rest result. You shouldn’t be just running around the community.”

Murphree urged people to comply with the new statewide mask requirement that took effect Thursday.

One bright spot: People at lower risk of suffering serious complications are getting infected at a disproportionate rate. In Mobile County, the increase in cases has been driven by people in the 18-to-50 age range. Murphree said they are more likely to experience only mild symptoms.

On the other hand, she added, those folks are potential spreaders.

“These are the people who don’t even realize that they are spreading COVID-19 in the community because they have no symptoms, and if they are not wearing a face covering to stop the respiratory droplets from being exhaled or spoken or sneezed or coughed out, then they can be exposing other individuals without even knowing it,” she said.