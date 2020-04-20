Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey participated in a “productive” conference call with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday, but novel coronavirus testing capacity remains “an issue,” according to her spokeswoman.

Pence said on “Fox News Sunday” that he is confident states can ramp up testing. He noted that the United States currently is logging about 150,000 a day, up from 80,000 tests total a month ago.

“Once we activate all of the labs that can do coronavirus testing is sufficient for any state in America to move into phase one” of President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen America, he said.

Pence added that 300,000 test a day is a realistic goal.

“We think we can double that number (150,000) by working with governors to activate all of the laboratories in their states around the country that can do coronavirus testing,” he said.

That prompted complaints from some governors that it was not realistic to hit that target.

Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, told FOX10 News that the vice president used his weekly conference call with governors to stress the need for testing in order to safely restart the economy

“As is the case in states across the country, adequate testing is an issue in Alabama, but Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health have been working diligently from day one to increase testing capacity in Alabama, particularly in our more rural areas,” Maiola said in a statement. “Additionally, a few private labs, as well as UAB have added to the state’s testing capacity. The Ivey Administration continues seeking ways to solve the problem and meet the guidelines laid out for reopening the economy, as it relates to testing capacity.”

Alabama currently has recorded 45,712 tests for the coronavirus, which places it in the back half of the country on a per capita bases. That works out to a rate of 9,397 tests for every million residents. The U.S. average is 11,666, while Rhode Island leads the pack at 32,840.

Alabama holds a similar spot in its infection rate.

Overall, about 11 percent of the people who have been tested for the virus have back up positive in Alabama. The percentage has been much higher in Mobile County, where about 18 percent have been positive. Baldwin County, meanwhile, has seen a positive rate of just 7 percent.

Arrol Sheehan, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Public Health, told FOX10 News that the agency has the capacity to test 350 specimens per day.

“Efforts are underway to increase this capacity to 600 per day,” she wrote in an emailed response to FOX10 News. “Further, ADPH is in the process of securing the Abbot ID Now to deploy 30 of these rapid testing machines to more rural and underserved counties.”

Those machines are not yet in Alabama, and reagents – which break up the virus and release its genetic material – are in short supply.

“Rapid testing, while useful, does not allow for large numbers of specimens to be processed at one time, thus limiting its use more to point of care testing and future capability in hospitals, clinics, and urgent care,” she wrote. “Alabama is working with other partners to have additional testing capability, including partnering with academic centers and/or a large capacity out of state lab. This process is being carried out as expediently as possible.”

Experts have said the Trump administration’s plan to lift restrictions in phases hinges on the ability to test a much larger number of people.

Maiola told FOX10 News that the governor appreciates the administration’s support and acknowledgment that individual states should make their own determinations about when to pull back restrictions.

“To regain a fully functioning economy, increasing our testing capacity is a must, and the Ivey Administration, along with our private partners, will continue exhausting all efforts to make this a reality,” she said in the statement.

Updated at 6:35 p.m. with comments from a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Public Health.