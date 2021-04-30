While more states are easing COVID-19 restrictions across the U.S.
Some states are still battling new infections and hospitalizations.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans Thursday to fully reopen the city on July 1.
In Michigan, the governor is tying the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions to the state's vaccination rate.
But in Oregon it's a different story. Starting today the state will again ban indoor dining in parts of the state as new infections and hospitalizations rise.
Public health officials say increased vaccinations are helping curb COVID-19 cases nationwide.
But there's still concern over people not coming back for another Pfizer or Moderna shot.
The CDC estimates five million people have missed a second dose.
Nearly half of American adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 30 percent have been fully vaccinated.
