MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Vaccinations for COVID-19 will continue into next week in Mobile, but it will be difficult to get one without an appointment already booked.

Two big events are taking place in the Port City on Saturday. The University of South Alabama Health System will administer first doses at its vaccination site at the Mobile Civic Center. This is primary aimed at Mobile County educators, but others with appointments can get the vaccine, as well.

Meanwhile, the Mobile County Health Department will hold a first-come, first-served event for people who need their second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Because of the tight window on getting those shots, this event at the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal mostly will be for people who got their first doses there on Jan. 16.

“USA Health will continue to administer vaccines to those eligible to receive them as designated by the Alabama Department of Public Health as long as we have supply available,” USA Health spokesman Gary Mans said in a statement. “Right now, our schedule calls for providing vaccines next week to those who have signed up through our online registry.”

Infirmary Health officials said they will continue to administer the vaccine at its Mobile site at ProHealth Fitness and at its hospitals in Fairhope and Mobile. But the company has stopped taking appointments because of limited supply.

Jeff St. Clair, Springhill Medical Center’s president and CEO, told FOX10 News that the hospital will continue to vaccine 500 to 550 people a day Monday through Friday as long as supplies last.

“So far, all of our vaccine orders have been filled by the State,” he said in a statement. “We have not received any information telling us that our orders will not be filled in the future.”

Officials from Ascension Providence Hospital said they held vaccinations on three days this week at Dayspring Baptist Church, finishing with 2,000 doses. The hospital will hold two more clinics at the church – Feb. 18 and Feb. 23.

The four sites in Mobile were part a program launched by the Alabama Department of Public Health to distribute the vaccine on a large scale in eight Alabama cities. Officials said the department exceeded its goal of 40,000 dose this week. Moe than 76,000 people got shots, including 22,235 in Mobile.

But state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told reporters Friday that the vaccination supplies consumed the state’s entire allotment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine foe the week. He said the clinic in Selma ran out on Thursday. Some sites imply will not have enough vaccine to continue next week and beyond without an increase in supply from the federal government, he said.

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said health agencies have the capacity to administer more shots – if they had more doses.

“Before COVID, if you had asked us how many vaccines we’d be able to give out in a day, we may have said a couple hundred,” she said. “And so we’re all learning that we can give, you know, several 100 doses an hour. And so we're getting pretty good at it.”

Right now, 1,100 providers are registered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to administer the vaccine. But only about a third of them actually have gotten vaccine – 349 are giving out the Moderna version, and 25 are distributing the Pfizer version.

“That’s almost a ceiling of where we are,” said Harris, explaining 1,000 doses is the smallest number than can be shipped to a single location. “It’s difficult to get to a lot more sites than that.”

The ongoing vaccination campaign comes as Mobile prepares to celebrate a subdued Mardi Graw without parades. But Harris said even without parades, Mardi Gras can cause disease transmission if crowds gather.

Murphree noted at her Friday briefing that the very first person in Mobile to die from the virus was a musician believed to have contracted it at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

“And we know that there may have been other instances of that sort of thing happening,” she said. “So, you know, Mardi Gras is a mass gathering of epic proportions. And yes, it can become a hotspot for COVID transmission, for sure.”