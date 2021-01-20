MOBILE, Ala, (WALA) – For the first time Thursday, Ascension Providence Hospital will begin vaccinating elderly patients against the novel coronavirus.

The company that owns the hospital said its medical group had contacted eligible patients who are 75 and older. Mike Burke, a spokesman for Ascension, told FOX10 News that officials expect about 200 of them to be inoculated at the hospital on Thursday.

Up to now, the hospital has concentrated on its own staff, other health care workers and first responders. Burke told FOX10 News that it had given the vaccine to almost 900 employees and continues to inoculate workers, most of whom now are on to their second shots.

In addition, Ascension Providence has given more than 250 vaccinations to community-based physicians, emergency medical services workers, dental offices and health care workers employed by a couple of small, rural hospitals, according to Burke.

Other hospitals in the Mobile area report that they are worki8ng hard to distribute the vaccine.

INFIRMARY HEALTH

Infirmary Health, which owns hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin County, told FOX10 News that it has distributed more than 6,000 vaccine doses, with another 6,000 scheduled.

“Our vaccine supply has been completely allocated, but we will communicate via social media and our website when we receive additional supply,” spokeswoman Hannah Peterson wrote in an email.

SPRINGHILL MEDICAL CENTER

Officials at Springhill Medical Center said the hospital has vaccinated about 60 percent of its staff.

“We have temporarily suspended taking appointments because the demand was so high,” CEO Jeff St. Clair said in a statement. “We needed to catch up on our registration process to make sure we weren’t overbooking our supply.”

St. Clair told FOX10 News that the hospital would start taking appointments again once all pending appointment requests had been scheduled. The hospital has given out about 2,100 first doses and 1,100 second doses, with 3,500 on the schedule through next week.

“We administer 300 doses per day,” he stated. “We currently have no future vaccine supply promised to us” from the manufacturers or sate and federal government officials.

USA HEALTH

The University of South Alabama Health System reported this week that it has given out about 5,200 shots.

According to the city of Mobile, USA Health soon will provide information on how residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccinations through a partnership with the city. Once registered, a would-be vaccine recipient will be scheduled based on eligibility requirements set by the Alabama Department of Public Health.