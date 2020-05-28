With all 50 states in some kind of phased reopening, there are more ways everyday to enjoy summer.

Tonight's Ask A COVID-19 Question is whether it's safe to travel?

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Beautiful Day Travel with Castles and Cruises Travel about booking summer vacations. Travel agent, Sandi Sadlock says short term rentals are a good place to start.

Marissa Prejean, adds that holiday travel is already booking up because many travelers had to defer their earlier plans.

Many hotels, deemed essential businesses by state or local authorities, never fully closed, but a number of them have only been permitted to house medical workers, non-critical Covid-19 patients or other pandemic-related guests, not leisure travelers.

As some states begin to lift their stay-at-home orders, restrictions on hotels are starting to ease too, and more hotels across the country are starting to welcome standard guests.

To try to reassure skittish travelers, the bigger brands are rolling out heightened safety protocols. Starting in June, for example, Hiltin Worldwide will launch its “CleanStay” progam, with contact-less check-ins and more rigorous cleaning practices based on advice from the Mayo Clinic. And Marriott International convened its “Cleaniness Council,” to help overhaul its standard housekeeping practices.

That said, the CDC website does offer advice for minimizing risks while staying in hotels or rental properties or taking road trips. (For example: “When you get to your room or rental property, clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, remote controls, toilets, and sink faucets.”)