Here's a question recently received from a viewer in Theodore: Can mosquitos transfer COVID-19 virus?

Answer:

According to the World Health Organization, the new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.

The organization writing on its website, To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes.

The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

