FOX10 News giving you the facts about the coronavirus. With restrictions being eased, and more people venturing out under the safer at home order in Alabama there are increasing questions about staying protected from infection.

Can the Coronavirus spread in swimming pools

Here is a question submitted: “Can the virus that causes the COVID-19 spread through pools, hot tubs, and water play areas?”  

This is what we found from the Centers for Control and Prevention:

“There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance should inactivate the virus in the water…”

“While there is ongoing community spread of COVID-19 of the virus, it is important for individuals to protect themselves and others in and out of the water –  by practicing social distancing and good hand hygiene.

