Tonight's Ask A Covid question: Can vitamin D help with symptoms if you get sick?
Multiple studies show that vitamin D can help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome, a common killer in COVID-19 patients.
Researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine have found an association between vitamin D deficiency and the likelihood of becoming infected with the coronavirus disease.
“Vitamin D is important to the function of the immune system and vitamin D supplements have previously been shown to lower the risk of viral respiratory tract infections. Our statistical analysis suggests this may be true for the COVID-19 infection.”
But, before you rush to the store or add the supplements to your online checkout cart to combat COVID-19, it's important to know if you are vitamin D deficient. If you are not sure, ask your physician to check your blood work.
According to the National Health Service, people shouldn't take more than 4000 IUs of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful.
Email your questions to COVID19@FOX10TV.com
