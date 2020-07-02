Tonight's Ask A Covid question: Can vitamin D help with symptoms if you get sick?

Multiple studies show that vitamin D can help prevent acute respiratory distress syndrome, a common killer in COVID-19 patients.

Researchers at the University of Chicago Medicine have found an association between vitamin D deficiency and the likelihood of becoming infected with the coronavirus disease.

“Vitamin D is important to the function of the immune system and vitamin D supplements have previously been shown to lower the risk of viral respiratory tract infections. Our statistical analysis suggests this may be true for the COVID-19 infection.”

But, before you rush to the store or add the supplements to your online checkout cart to combat COVID-19, it's important to know if you are vitamin D deficient. If you are not sure, ask your physician to check your blood work.  

According to the National Health Service, people shouldn't take more than 4000 IUs of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful.

Email your questions to COVID19@FOX10TV.com

