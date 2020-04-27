Tonight's Ask a COVID-19 viewer submitted question: "If you get the virus and survive, can you get it again?"

FOX10News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Springhill Medical Center. Dr. "JC" Jacobs responded with the following:

"Unfortunately, this is not known yet. If someone were to contract the virus again, most believe that some immunity will have been established with the first illness, though again, this is not know."

